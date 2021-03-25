Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP students till Class 8 to be promoted without exams
lucknow news

UP students till Class 8 to be promoted without exams

The state basic education department has decided to promote all 1
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:09 PM IST
HT Image

The state basic education department has decided to promote all 1.8 crore students of Classes 1 to 8 without exams, as the state government has ordered closure of schools from March 24 to 31. This is for the second consecutive year that students have been promoted without exams.

A letter to the principals of all government and private schools has been sent by the primary education department directing them to promote students of Class 1 to 8 to the next class. Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, basic education, said that the new session of Classes 1 to 8 will begin from April 1.

However, he said that a performance-based assessment of students will be done in April end on the basis of last year’s school syllabus. “But no student will be denied promotion to the next level under the Right to Education Act,” he said.

A decision on holding offline or online classes will be taken shortly after assessing the second surge of Covid-19 in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP