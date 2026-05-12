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UP: Suicide note, Aadhaar card on bridge triggers six-hour search, man later found at home

UP: Suicide note, Aadhaar card on bridge triggers six-hour search, man later found at home

Published on: May 12, 2026 02:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Deoria , A handwritten suicide note, a pair of slippers and an Aadhaar card lying abandoned on a bridge over the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district sent police and locals into a tizzy, triggering a massive search operation amid fears that a young man had jumped into the water.

UP: Suicide note, Aadhaar card on bridge triggers six-hour search, man later found at home

However, as the search continued for six hours, the man, who was believed to have jumped into the river, was all the while comfortably sitting at his home, as he had changed his mind.

The eerie discovery was made early in the morning when villagers out for a walk noticed the items lying near the bridge railing in the Bhaglapur area and informed the police.

As officers reached the spot and examined the belongings, they found the Aadhaar card, which had details of 22-year-old Ayodhya Rajbhar, a resident of Bhatauli village under the Mail police station limits.

The contents of the suicide note deepened suspicion that the youth had taken the extreme step, prompting police teams to launch an intensive search in and around the river, while anxious relatives gathered at the scene.

Mail SHO Santosh Singh said the youth's statement has been recorded, and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Suicide note, Aadhaar card on bridge triggers six-hour search, man later found at home
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Suicide note, Aadhaar card on bridge triggers six-hour search, man later found at home
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