UP tax revenue up by 1,089.67 crore in July

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (FIle photo)

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that a total revenue of Rs18,394.27 crore was received in the main tax and non-tax revenue items of the state government in the month of July of the financial year 2025-26, whereas in the financial year 2024-25, in the month of July, revenue of ₹17,304.60 crore was received. Thus, in comparison to July last year, ₹1,089.67 crore more revenue was received in the month of July of the current financial year.

The UP finance minister added that till July month of the financial year 2025-26, ₹72,346.08 crore has been received in the main tax revenue receipt items, which is 74.2 percent of the target set for revenue receipt till July in the current financial year.

He further added that under tax revenue, a total revenue of ₹6,949.01 crore was received in GST in the month of July, 2025, whereas in the month of July, 2024 last year, the receipt was ₹6,804.46 crore. Under VAT, revenue of ₹2,818.36 crore was received in the month of July, 2025, whereas last year in the month of July, 2024, the receipt was ₹2,644.37 crore.

Under State Tax, revenue of ₹9,767.37 crore has been received in the month of July, 2025, whereas last year in July, 2024, revenue of ₹9,448.83 crore was received. Thus, compared to last year, ₹318.54 crore more revenue has been received under State Tax.

Khanna added that under Excise, a total revenue of ₹4,354.28 crore was received in the month of July, 2025, whereas last year in the month of July, 2024, the receipt was ₹3,952.53 crore. Under Stamp and Registration, the revenue receipt in the month of July, 2025 is ₹3,112.26 crore, whereas last year in the month of July, 2024, the receipt was ₹2,762.50 crore. Under Transport, the revenue receipt in the month of July, 2025 is ₹860.93 crore, whereas last year in the month of July, 2024, the receipt was ₹902.55 crore.

The finance minister further added that under the major item of non-tax revenue, Geology and Mining, the receipt in the month of July, 2025 is ₹299.43 crore, whereas last year in the month of July, 2024, the receipt was ₹238.19 crore.

He further informed that till the month of July of the current financial year, a total of ₹72346.08 crore has been received in major items under tax revenue. Under the GST head, ₹27747.04 crore has been received, which is 60.5 percent of the target set till this period. Under VAT, ₹9876.26 crore has been received, which is 74.8 percent of the target set. Under the Excise head, ₹18583.20 crore has been received, which is 96.8 percent of the target set. Under the Stamp and Registration head, ₹11465.63 crore has been received, which is 84.8 percent of the target set. Similarly, under the Transport head, ₹3774.70 crore has been received, which is 84.1 percent of the set target.