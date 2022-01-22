UP teachers association demand life cover of 1 cr for govt school staff engaged in poll duty

The Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers association has demanded life insurance cover of ₹1 crore for every government school staff who will be engaged in election duty during upcoming UP assembly polls.

In a letter dated January 22 to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), president of the association Dinesh Chandra Sharma said, “Life insurance of ₹ 1 cr should be provided to every school staff involved in poll duty. In case of any eventuality from Covid-19 infection within 30 days of poll duty, compensation can be given to the kin of government school staff along with a job.”

In panchayat poll held last year, the state government had given compensation to 2200 government staff, including 1100 from primary schools.

To ensure that school staff get a chance to exercise their voting rights, appropriate arrangement should be made at block or tehsil levels, Sharma said and demanded that in case both husband and wife were in government job only one should be deployed in poll duty.

The association also suggested that a week-long quarantine leave be provided to every school staff soon after they return from election duty.

Sharma suggested that pregnant women, physically challenged, staff battling terminal diseases must not be deployed in election duty. During the panchayat poll in UP last year, at least two pregnant government school teachers died of Covid 19.

To ensure teachers safety, the association suggested that all Covid-19 protocols should be strictly adhered to during training, transit and at polling stations.

Scared after hundreds of government school staff succumbed during panchayat election duty after getting infected with Covid-19, he said, “The EC should take measures to ensure safety of government school staff from getting the viral infection during election period. Masks, sanitizers and gloves should be provided to every school staff on polling duty.”

