UP: Three detained for Kheri girl’s ‘gangrape’, two at large

The incident came to fore on Thursday evening when the girl lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, alleging that five men of the same village gang-raped her on November 13
Published on Nov 19, 2021 11:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Police on Thursday detained three of the five men who allegedly gang-raped a class 10 girl student and also allegedly made a video of the crime nearly a week ago in a Kheri village under Lakhimpur Kotwali limits.

Deputy superintendent of police, Lakhimpur Kheri, Arvind Kumar Verma said on the complaint of the girl, a case under section 376 D of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the five accused.

He further said while three accused were detained and were being interrogated, efforts were on to nab the remaining two who were at large. Meanwhile, the girl had been sent for a medical examination, he added.

The incident came to fore on Thursday evening when the girl lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police, alleging that five men, one of them her acquaintance, of the same village waylaid her and then outraged her modesty in a field while she was on her way to a coaching centre located in the city on November 13.

When the incident came to the knowledge of the girl’s parents, they took her to Kotwali where she lodged her complaint, police said.

