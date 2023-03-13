U.P.: Three trans people ‘take away’ 8K from woman, police deny charge

Police have denied allegations of local man that three transgender people used foul language against his wife and decamped with ₹8,000 that she was carrying after forcibly entering their bedroom at a wedding function under Sairpur police station in the state capital on Monday. Arvind Yadav, a resident of Gomti Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the alleged incident. (For Representation)

Arvind Yadav, a resident of Gomti Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the alleged incident. “After receiving the complaint, we went through the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the premises and we have found that the allegations are false,” said Sunil Kumar Tiwari, station house officer, Sairpur police station.

In his complaint, Arvind Yadav said his wife Anju Yadav and he had gone to attend his brother’s wedding at Amoli Lawn near Sitapur road on Sunday night. As per him, they stayed there for the night along with other relatives. Around 7am on Monday, three transgender people came inside our bedroom and started demanding ₹51,000.

“After being refused the sum, the trio harassed my wife, used abusive language in front of all our relatives. They also took away ₹8,000 cash that my wife had at the time,” Arvind Yadav alleged in his written complaint to the police. “This is a sheer breach of privacy and insult to our dignity,” he said.