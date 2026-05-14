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UP: Three youths killed after dumper runs over them following bike collision

UP: Three youths killed after dumper runs over them following bike collision

Published on: May 14, 2026 11:47 am IST
PTI |
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Hardoi , Three youths were killed, and another was injured after a dumper truck ran over them when they fell onto the road following a collision between two motorcycles, police said on Thursday.

UP: Three youths killed after dumper runs over them following bike collision

The accident took place in the Kasimpur police station area on Wednesday night on the Sandila-Bangarmau road.

Kasimpur Station House Officer Ghanshyam Ram said two motorcycles collided head-on, causing the riders to fall onto the road. A speeding dumper coming from behind then crushed the victims.

Two youths died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a community health centre at Behendar, from where they were referred to a trauma centre. One of the injured later succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj , his cousin Anoop and his relative Praveen, alias Babu , all residents of Fatehpur Pathrauli village. Jitendra , a resident of Tiriya Bhawanipur village in Mallawan police station area, is undergoing treatment, police said.

Anoop had recently passed Class 10 examinations and was enthusiastic about pursuing higher studies, relatives said.

Pankaj and Anoop's fathers are farmers, and both youths were considered key support for their families.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Three youths killed after dumper runs over them following bike collision
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Three youths killed after dumper runs over them following bike collision
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