Lucknow, The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh over the next two days and warned of strong winds, lightning, hailstorms and heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

UP: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert for isolated areas till May 31; dry weather likely from June 3

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According to a weather bulletin issued by its Lucknow centre, rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30.

The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and dust storms with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, are likely at a few places in both regions on Friday.

Heavy rain and hailstorm are also likely at isolated places across the state on May 29, it said.

The adverse weather disrupted normal life in several parts of the state. In Saharanpur, heavy rainfall early Friday triggered a strong flow of water from hilly areas.

Strong winds reaching 100 kmph, heavy rain and thunderstorms impacted 20 districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

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{{^usCountry}} For May 30, the weather office predicted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 50 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, at isolated places in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For May 30, the weather office predicted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 50 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, at isolated places in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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On May 31, thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely at isolated places in the state, the bulletin added.

The weather department said rainfall activity is likely to gradually decrease from June 1, with dry weather expected across Uttar Pradesh on June 3 and 4.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation and directed all district magistrates to intensify relief and rescue operations.

The chief minister instructed officials to conduct field surveys immediately, assess losses and ensure prompt distribution of relief assistance.

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He also directed district authorities to submit updated reports to the government every three hours and regularly monitor rescue and relief operations.

The officials have also been urged to disseminate information pertaining to compensation distribution, relief camps and rescue operations through social media platforms to ensure timely public awareness.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.