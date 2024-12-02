U.P. to add 193 new air quality monitoring stations

Uttar Pradesh will establish 193 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) as part of the six-year ‘Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project’ (UPCAMP) from 2024-25 to 2029-30. An airshed, is a “common geographic area where pollutants mix and create similar air quality for everyone (ANI)

These additions will enhance the existing infrastructure of 169 air quality monitoring stations, enabling better real-time data collection and analysis. Roads near identified CAAQMS sites will also be repaired to minimise dust pollution.

The UPCAMP, approved on November 4, focuses on airshed management to tackle regional air pollution and ensure consistent air quality across the covered areas. An airshed, is a “common geographic area where pollutants mix and create similar air quality for everyone,” and for U.P., it encompasses the entire Indo-Gangetic Plain.

The initiative includes several innovations, such as the development of a real-time air quality monitoring app, ‘Samir,’ and the construction of three super sites supervised by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) at a budget of ₹61.38 crore.

Out of the current 169 air quality monitoring stations in the state, 49 provide real-time data, with the new stations set to follow this model. “The real-time stations feed hourly data to the base station, offering a clearer picture of pollution levels,” said a senior UPPCB official.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will play a key role in the project by establishing regional knowledge centres and receptor models for air pollution. It will also coordinate with educational and vocational training departments to integrate air quality studies into the curriculum, training 40 master trainers and 120 trainers to impart knowledge to students.

The rural development department will distribute biofuel-based stoves to 35 lakh families, partially funded through carbon credits. If the cost of stove is over the carbon credit gained by state the remaining cost will be borne by the beneficiary. Additionally, the state’s renewable energy authority and Indian Oil Corporation will promote electric and solar cooking stoves to reduce dependence on traditional fuels.

Various departments, including health, industry, transport, and agriculture, will collaborate on the project, ensuring a comprehensive approach to tackling air pollution. The health department will compile data to analyse air quality’s impact on human health, while the skill development council will lead educational initiatives.