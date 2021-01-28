UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to cover 4.80 lakh healthcare workers in the third and fourth rounds of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, to be carried out across the state on January 28 and 29 respectively.

The state health and family welfare department stated that 2.60 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated during 2,303 sessions between 9 am to 5 pm on January 28; whereas, 2.20 lakh healthcare workers will be given the vaccine doses in 2,100 vaccine sessions organised in the 75 districts on January 29 during the same hours.

CM Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule, said additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal.

The state government has decided to cover vaccination for all healthcare workers in the state on four days-- January 28 and 29, February 4 and 5. The vaccination of the frontline workers will commence from February 11.

During Covid vaccination drive held on January 16, the health department could vaccinate only 22,643 healthcare workers against the target of 31,700. Again on January 22, 1.01 lakh health workers were given vaccine jabs against the target of 1.50 lakh. The health workers who missed the dose in the earlier two rounds can avail the jab in the coming rounds.

Before the launch of the first round of vaccination on January 16, Uttar Pradesh had received a consignment of 1,055,500 Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin doses.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the health department has completed preparations for completing the vaccination of the healthcare workers in four rounds. We have adequate vaccines in the cold chains across the state; the vaccinators are trained; the vaccination centers are equipped; the data of the health workers has been updated on the CoWin portal, he said.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month

Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal said, in the last 24 hours 173 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

At present, there are 6,368 active Covid-19 cases in the state, including 1,706 patients, who are in home isolation. Four deaths have been reported in the last twenty four hours, taking the death toll to 8,636. Two deaths have been reported from Lucknow, while one death each has been reported from Prayagraj and Rampur, Sehgal said.

He said, 1.03 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday taking the total test tally to 2.74 crore. The health workers have surveyed 15.24 crore people across the state, he added.