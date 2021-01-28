IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month
Congress general secratary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told party workers that she is willing to attend public meetings in Amethi starting next month.(PTI)
Congress general secratary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told party workers that she is willing to attend public meetings in Amethi starting next month.(PTI)
lucknow news

Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month

  • Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
By Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:30 AM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a virtual convention on Wednesday to reconnect with residents of Amethi, once a Gandhi family bastion, which was lost to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This was the first time in recent months that Priyanka Gandhi addressed a ‘Nyay Panchayat’ convention, held in the Jamon block of Amethi, with the purpose to rebuild and strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level.

Despite her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi losing the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi has remained connected with party workers and the residents in the constituency. She even visited Amethi after the 2019 loss.

“Yes, Priyankaji addressed the people of Dakhinwara Nyay Panchayat of Amethi on Wednesday. She has been in touch with the people and been monitoring the activities of party men by forming groups on social media platforms. This is her first Nyay Panchayat-level meeting at this scale after the lockdown was lifted, Congress MLC (member of legislative council) Deepak Singh said.

Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency. “We don’t have a political but a family relationship with Amethi,” Priyanka is stated to have said while addressing the convention, according to a party press release issued in Lucknow.

Deepak Singh said Priyanka has agreed to address more public conventions in Amethi. “We hope she will begin addressing public meetings in Amethi next month. The people of Amethi have realised that the BJP only told them lies about bringing development to Amethi. Instead of bringing about development in Amethi, the BJP government has taken away the projects that the Congress had brought to Amethi,” said Singh.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi interacts with girl students at Wandoor in Kerala

Speaking about the three farm laws, Priyanka said they were not only against the interests of the farmers but also against the national interest. She alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had enacted the farm laws to benefit select industrialists.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu also addressed a convention of party men at Paschim Gaon Nyay Panchayat in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi vadra cong in amethi uttar pradesh politics smriti irani rahul gandhi rahul gandhi tweet rahul gandhi fast
app
Close
e-paper
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
The UP health department says it has done all preparation for the next two rounds of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.(Bloomberg/Representational)
lucknow news

UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
The culling operation carried out on Tuesday was the biggest in recent years. (HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Chauri Chaura martyrs' memorial site in Gorakhpur, Wednesday. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Chauri Chaura martyrs' memorial site in Gorakhpur, Wednesday. (PTI)
lucknow news

UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:27 AM IST
The chief minister was speaking at a programme, Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, organised in the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to raise funds for the construction of the Ram Temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dissenting farmer leaders claim this is not the right time to withdraw support to the agitation.(PTI)
The dissenting farmer leaders claim this is not the right time to withdraw support to the agitation.(PTI)
lucknow news

Fissures in BKU Bhanu over withdrawal from farmers protest, leaders defy call S

By S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Meerut
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • A senior farmer leader of the group, Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he was shocked by the decision to suspend the movement taken by the group’s chief and has therefore convened an emergency meeting of the organization's office bearers in the area on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
  • I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh at the tractor rally that Samajwadi Party held in Saifai, Etawah on Tuesday(HT Photo)
Akhilesh at the tractor rally that Samajwadi Party held in Saifai, Etawah on Tuesday(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of turning resentment of farmers into anger

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:14 PM IST
He said the government should immediately withdraw the farm laws considering it as its moral responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR was filed under Section 505-statements conducing to public mischief and Section 506- criminal intimidation of the IPC(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
The FIR was filed under Section 505-statements conducing to public mischief and Section 506- criminal intimidation of the IPC(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
lucknow news

3 UP scribes booked for ‘public mischief’ over a government event involving kids

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, other public representatives and the district administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The time capsule was buried 30 feet deep in the park opposite Victoria Gate during Republic Day celebrations to mark the university’s eventful centenary year on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The time capsule was buried 30 feet deep in the park opposite Victoria Gate during Republic Day celebrations to mark the university’s eventful centenary year on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

On Republic Day, time capsule buried to mark 100 years of AMU

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:36 PM IST
A committee has been constituted to sort out the modalities for excavating a capsule buried on January 8, 1877 by Lord Lytton (the then Viceroy and Governor General of India)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The middle part depicted the Ram Mandir, which is the epitome of Ayodhya’s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion.(DD News)
The middle part depicted the Ram Mandir, which is the epitome of Ayodhya’s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion.(DD News)
india news

R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The first part of the tableau showed Maharishi Valmiki composing the Ramayana. The middle part depicted the Ram Mandir, which is the epitome of Ayodhya’s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
lucknow news

Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh to finish vaccinating all health workers by Feb 5 in phase 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The remaining 775,000 or so health workers will be vaccinated in the four rounds to be organised at the end of January and beginning of February
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The mosque is coming up in the Uttar Pradesh district pursuant to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "To fulfill the demands of the agitating farmers, BSP requests the Central Government to withdraw these farm laws. I hope that no new tradition starts on Republic Day and there is no untoward incident in the national capital."(ANI FILE PHOTO)
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "To fulfill the demands of the agitating farmers, BSP requests the Central Government to withdraw these farm laws. I hope that no new tradition starts on Republic Day and there is no untoward incident in the national capital."(ANI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

Mayawati requests Centre to withdraw farm laws ahead of R-Day celebrations

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Farmers from all across the country are expected to march towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT Photo)
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

AMU to bury time capsule of its 100-year history on Republic Day

By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The five-foot-long capsule weighing 1.5 tonnes will be placed 30 feet beneath the ground and the event would be telecast online
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
lucknow news

UP: Arrested on kidnapping charge, teen now booked under anti-conversion law

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The 17-year-old boy, who allegedly abducted the girl from a Ghazipur village, has been produced before court and sent to a juvenile home while police investigate the case further
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
lucknow news

UP considers reducing liquor quota limit for homes

By Brajendra K Parashar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Also, the new excise policy approved by the state Cabinet two weeks ago made a license mandatory for stocking liquor above the prescribed limit at home
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP