U.P. to expand Learning by Doing initiative across 1772 schools

The state’s basic education department initiative, Learning by Doing (LBD), which links the school education curriculum with day-to-day activities to make education meaningful, was rolled out as a pilot project at 60 schools in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh and is set to be expanded to all 1772 schools starting from the new academic session. Learning by Doing (LBD) links school education curriculum with day-to-day activities to make education meaningful. (HT Photo)

This method advocates for vocational training alongside a book-centric education system, fostering the ability of children to learn by doing. The LBD programme integrates academic learning with various pre-vocational themes and practical skills, transforming education into an enjoyable experience and discouraging dropouts among students aged 11-14 years.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Madhav Tiwari, a senior professional at Samagra Shiksha, said “Based on the results of the pilot program, the state government is scaling it to 1772 schools (2 schools in 886 blocks each) across 75 districts in the state. The tendering process is underway to establish labs in schools.”

For the implementation of the LBD programme, 60 technology centers are being set up across 15 districts with the assistance of the Basic Education Department. Students will receive training in four trades each year, with each trade lasting for two months.

At present, the LBD programme operates in the urban areas of 15 districts: Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Chandauli, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Varanasi.

To enhance basic and technical skills in out-of-school children, the LBD programme is conducted by the Department of Comprehensive Education, Basic Education, in collaboration with UNICEF and Vigyan Ashram Pune.

A survey, jointly conducted by the labour department and Samagra Shiksha basic education department, identified out-of-school children aged 11 to 14 years in urban areas. Enrolled in schools, these children involved in potential child labor or other work are connected to mainstream education, aiming to develop their capacity through various skills training.

In Lucknow, Basic Vidyalaya Aurangabad students have access to a Learning by Doing lab designed by UNICEF in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha and the government of Uttar Pradesh. The learning by doing modules are integrated with the school curriculum, ensuring coverage of age-appropriate learning outcomes while transacting the LBD modules.