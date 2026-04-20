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UP to face intense heat spell for next five days: IMD

“In view of the weather remaining predominantly dry over the coming week coupled with a likely rise in temperatures after April 21, there is a possibility of isolated heatwave conditions occurring across the state over the next five days,” said Aul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:11 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert as Uttar Pradesh braces for a gradual rise in temperatures, with heatwave conditions expected to sweep across much of the state over the coming five days alongside unusually warm nights.

Women cover their faces to shield against scorching heat in Lucknow on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

“In view of the weather remaining predominantly dry over the coming week coupled with a likely rise in temperatures after April 21, there is a possibility of isolated heatwave conditions occurring across the state over the next five days,” said Aul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

The warning comes as several districts recorded temperatures well above normal on Monday. Prayagraj remained the hottest place in the state for the second consecutive day, registering a maximum of 44.4°C, 4.5 degrees above normal. A day earlier, on Sunday, it had recorded 44.6°C, the second highest in the country and the highest in the state, 4.7 degrees above normal. Varanasi BHU and Bahraich followed with 44°C and 42.2°C respectively, both 4.8 and 4.7 degrees above normal.

The state capital recorded 41.6 degrees on Monday, 3.1 degrees above normal, with the night temperature at 24 degrees, 2.4 degrees higher than usual. Forecasts suggest mainly clear skies ahead with day and night temperatures hovering around 41 and 24 degrees respectively.

The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to sun and maintain hydration to counter the heatwave conditions.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP to face intense heat spell for next five days: IMD
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP to face intense heat spell for next five days: IMD
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