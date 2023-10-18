U.P. to hold Sri Anna Mahotsav from Oct 27-29 to promote millet use

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will organise Sri Anna Mahotsav in the state capital from October 27 to 29 to promote use of millets, a government spokesman said here on Tuesday, adding that farmers doing good work for production of millets would be felicitated on the occasion.

(Pic for representation)

“Ahead of the Krishi Kumbh, a three-day Sri Anna Mahotsav, a state-level workshop will be organised in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from October 27. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event,” he said.

Farmers from six divisions will participate in the event on the first day, from five divisions on the second day and from seven divisions on the third day.

“Fifty progressive farmers from each division will take part in the event which is aimed at creating awareness among people and farmers with regard to cultivation and consumption of millets in the state,” the spokesman said.

“Around 40 stalls of food made from millets will also be put up during the three-day Sri Anna Mahotsav,” he said.

