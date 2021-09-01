Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP to implement SIRF to rank technical institutions
lucknow news

UP to implement SIRF to rank technical institutions

SIRF will monitor the progress of UP technical institutions over important indicators like admission, research and placement
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
HBTU KANPUR – Harcourt Butler Technical University is among three technical universities in UP. The others are Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur. (File photo)

In order to improve the quality of technical education in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to implement a state-level ranking system — State Institutional Ranking Framework (SIRF) on the lines of NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). It will be a data driven approach to analyse the performance of public and private technical universities, according to the secretary of technical and vocational education, Alok Kumar, who informed this through his twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Soon, technical education department will come up with the SIRF to rank its technical institutions and monitor their progress over important indicators like admission, research and placement,” he stated.

According to him, the UP SIRF will be an attempt towards creating world class institutions in the state by using a highly credible and transparent framework completely based on objective data. The clear focus will be on helping the institutes identify areas of improvements, bridge the gaps and achieve excellence at regional, national and global level.

“The institutions will be rated on the basis of their performance which will also help the government to give grants accordingly. The SIRF will compel the institutes to strive hard in achieving a good rank and this will create a healthy competition among the institutions,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

On the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government was taking concrete steps for revamping the higher education in Uttar Pradesh and working on to implement this system assessing the key strengths of institutions across a wide framework.

Uttar Pradesh has three technical universities — Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, HBTU KANPUR – Harcourt Butler Technical University and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mayawati: Poverty has increased due to wrong policies of BJP govt

AAP to go solo in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, says Sanjay Singh

High court reserves order on Gyanvapi issue

Firozabad CMO shifted as 41 die of suspected dengue
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP