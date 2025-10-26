UP to introduce 24x7 AYUSH telemedicine

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a round-the-clock AYUSH telemedicine service, offering medical guidance in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy. The service aims to expand access to alternative medicine, complementing the state’s existing allopathic telemedicine facilities.

Notably, the state’s health department is already running a telemedicine service in allopathic medicine.

Dayashankar Mishra, UP minister of state for AYUSH and food security (independent charge), said, “The new telemedicine centre is being planned. The centre will be developed in such a manner that people can be advised on medicine based on symptoms for relief.” Residents will be able to call a 24x7 helpline to discuss symptoms or medical issues with experts.

The telemedicine service will feature AYUSH doctors and experts from various branches, including Kaya Chikitsa, Shalya Tantra, Shalakya Tantra, Kaumarbhritya, Agad Tantra, Bhut Vidya, Rasayan, and homoeopathy. They will guide patients on medicine, necessary check-ups, and appropriate referrals.

The department is finalising the centre’s location, a dedicated phone line, and a roster for doctors and experts. Training will be provided on assessing symptoms, advising on medicine over the phone, and referring patients to AYUSH clinics or hospitals. The AYUSH department will soon begin selecting the call centre team.