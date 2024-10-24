U.P. to launch scheme for uplift of triple talaq victims: Minister

Uttar Pradesh government is going to introduce Upliftment Programme for Minority Girls (UPMG) scheme in order to provide employment to the Triple Talaq victims. Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari meets chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital on Wednesday. (Sourced)

The government will not just provide career counselling for the Triple Talaq victims, but also provide them employment opportunities to connect them with mainstream of the society and make them financially independent, said minister of state for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari here on Wednesday.

Ansari met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and requested him for the implementation of schemes related to modernization of madrasas and educational, economic, physical and mental development of students of minority community.

Speaking on the UPMG scheme focused specially on Triple Talaq victims, Ansari said, “The CM said that it would be very beneficial for the Minority Welfare Department to launch UPMG (Upliftment Programme for Minority Girls) scheme to connect women and girl students from minority community with government schemes, provide them career counselling and better employment opportunities. These girls will get an opportunity to achieve new heights in the field of education and employment. Triple talaq victims will be in focus and the objective will be to connect them with employment under this programme.”

Ansari said, “Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, there is comprehensive improvement in education in Uttar Pradesh which is extremely commendable and inspiring. Madrasa Modernization Scheme was very important for bringing students of minority community into the mainstream and for their overall development. Under this scheme, the honorarium of teachers teaching modern subjects has been borne by the Central government and the state government, but at present some difficulties are being faced in the implementation of this scheme. If these are resolved quickly, this scheme can prove to be more effective.”

The minister has also requested the CM to organise a three-day state level sports competition with the objective of encouraging the physical and mental development of students in the madrasas of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that this will increase the interest of students towards sports and they will be inspired to adopt a healthy lifestyle.