UP to provide 75K tap water connections on Gandhi Jayanti today

LUCKNOW: The state government has decided to provide 75,000 tap water connections to people in the state on Sunday, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The government has also decided to launch an awareness campaign on cleanliness in villages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Provision of clean drinking tap water at their doorsteps to those deprived of such facilities is what we intend to do on Mahatma Gandhiji’s birth anniversary. We have set a target of providing 75,000 tap water connections on the day,” said Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said.

He said, “We arrived at this particular number of tap water connections as this is also the 75 years of India’s Independence that we are celebrating as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

The minister also ordered launch of an awareness campaign on cleanliness in villages of the state.

He also instructed all the engineers of the department to conduct on-site inspection of the works of Jal Jeevan Mission. Principal secretary, rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava, Balkar Singh, MD, Jal Nigam and executive director of State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission, Priya Ranjan Kumar were among those present at the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}