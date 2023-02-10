UP to provide ‘Suraksha Kavach’ to all investors: Maurya

LUCKNOW Entrepreneurs in the food processing sector were experiencing ‘Amrit Kaal’ in Yogi raj (rule), said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday, calling Uttar Pradesh food processing policy-2023 the best compared to other states.

“An investor wants to know only one thing and that is how safe he and his investment will be in any state. I want to say that the UP government will give ‘Suraksha Kavach’ (security cover” to all investors,” said Maurya while speaking as the chief guest in a session titled ‘UP: Opportunity in Food Processing: Leveraging Food Basket of India’ in Bhardwaj Hangar-3 at the Global Investors’ Summit on Friday.

“If PM Modi wants to make India’s economy $ 5-trillion, UP also wants to contribute to it by becoming a $ 1-trillion economy itself,” he said while emphasizing that a self-reliant UP was a must for a self-reliant India.

“Our government does not believe in one-sided development, hence all 75 districts, including Ghazipur-Jhansi, are being developed and investors are investing there. Agriculture sector is also experiencing a revolution, so I request all investors to invest in all the 75 districts as there are 25 crore consumers in the state,” Maurya said, adding, “It has been made possible only due to the double engine government.”

“Prior to 2014, even the PM of India used to say that only 15 paise of ₹1 reached the beneficiaries, whereas now the entire money reaches the right beneficiaries, thanks to the PM’s digitisation, demonstrating the level of transparency,” he said, informing that the Central Government had sent money for various schemes worth ₹23 lakh crore between 2014-23 directly to the beneficiary’s accounts.

The session was attended by Garima Singh, Chief Government Affairs And Communication Officer, PepsiCo, who proposed to invest ₹1,000 crores in Barabanki. Along with her, Prakash Lohia, managing director, Merino Industrial Limited, Hapur, Rajnikant Rai, divisional chief executive, Agri Business, ITC Limited, Rudra Dalmiya, managing partner, Green Frontier Capital and Advisor Hunt Ventures were also present.

According to SK Chauhan, food processing officer, department of horticulture and food processing, as many as 1103 MoUs were signed with a proposed Investment of ₹46725 crore in the food processing sector, generating employment for 22,3,258 people.