Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP to set law university at Prayagraj, allocates 450cr for district courts
UP to set law university at Prayagraj, allocates 450cr for district courts

An amount of ₹100 crore is proposed for construction of houses for judges of the High Court.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government in the 2021-2022 budget has decided to set up National Law University in Prayagraj while 450 crore has been allocated for buildings of courts in districts.

A budget provision of 150 crore has been made for building construction of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and 450 crore for Allahabad High Court is made.

20 crore received from the sale of welfare stamps is being proposed for transfer to the trustee committee of Lawyers Welfare Fund.

