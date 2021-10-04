UP to showcase best development models at urban conclave

From One District One Product (ODOP) to One City One Operator (OCOP) scheme, from community-led decentralised solid waste management programme in Saharanpur to plastic waste to fuels plant of Prayagraj municipal corporation, the Uttar Pradesh pavilion at the three-day urban conclave would showcase the best urban development models in practice across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the event in the state capital on Tuesday. He would also dedicate 75 urban development projects worth ₹4,737 crore on the occasion. In PM’s presence, the state’s urban development department, which is hosting the conclave being attended by urban development ministers from across the country, intends to showcase how UP cities have begun leveraging technology for greater good. After the inauguration, a session would be on UP’s emerging urban landscape. “We will also share best practices from one another,” said state’s urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’.

On display would be technologies and systems that smart cities possess like integrated command and control centre (ICCC), variable message signboards, environmental sensors to provide real time data on air quality, vehicle tracking system (real time monitoring of city buses, ambulances, solid waste collection vehicles) red light violation detection, automatic number plate recognition (one where specialized camera reads the registration number of vehicle violating traffic rules).

The directorate of urban transport will also be displaying electric buses that would be operating on a public-private-partnership (PPP) and gross cost contract (GCC) mode of contract in which the bus operator would be paid on a per kilometre basis for operating the fully air-conditioned buses.

“These buses, meant for several UP cities, and to be virtually flagged off by the PM would be equipped with advanced intelligent transport system technology that includes CCTV and panic button among other things,” an official said.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) would be presenting the houses built for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) using techniques like autoclaved aerated concrete block (AAA) in place of red bricks. Modi would also be interacting with some beneficiaries of PMAY scheme. He would also digitally hand over keys to an estimated 75,000 beneficiaries from across 75 districts of the state.

“The Ramgarhtal state of the art water sports complex with capacity to organise rowing, canoeing and kayaking tournaments to supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems project, displaying multivariable control that can analyse operational parameters of water supply projects or Lucknow’s canal project that includes 120 million litres per day sewage treatment plant project or for that matter Agra’s Gangajal water supply project that intends to provide long term solution to the city’s drinking water problems are among the many things that would be on display at the UP pavilion,” an official of the urban development department said.

Also, UP’s one city one operator (OCOP) project, where the operation and maintenance of STPs is transferred from Jal Sansthan and UP Jal Nigam to OCOP, which sublets the works to experienced private organisations that use technologies like GIS mapping and automation, would be showcased.

“UP will also present its social mobilisation and institutional development component under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihood Missions (DAY-NULM) that mobilises the poor, mainly underprivileged women in urban areas, to improve their socio-economic status and helps them make products that are marketed online through e-commerce platforms,” an official said.

UP’s pride moments

*Ranked first in the implementation of smart city projects

*Ranked first in PMAY (urban)

*Ranked first in disbursement of loans under PM Svanidhi

*Among top five states in implementation of Swachh Bharat (urban)

*Among better performing states in implementation of RERA