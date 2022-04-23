Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP to soon have live medical emergency monitoring system

The live medical emergency monitoring system in UP will ensure easy and accessible admission in hospitals to emergency and trauma patients
With this medical emergency monitoring system, emergency and trauma patients can be easily admitted to any nearest medical facility. This will reduce the risk of loss of life. (Pif for representation)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in India to have a live medical emergency monitoring system that will ensure easy and accessible admission in hospitals to emergency and trauma patients, said a press statement from the state government on Saturday.

“As per the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath the medical and health sector will develop an emergency trauma care network in the next six months. For this, the government has prepared a roadmap to connect the health department with modern technology through mobile app and call centre,” the statement read.

Director general, medical education, Dr NC Prajapati said “With this network system, emergency and trauma patients can be easily admitted to any nearest medical facility. This will reduce the risk of loss of life.”

Usually, patients seeking emergency treatment in the state have to run from one medical institute to another which makes timely treatment difficult.

The statement added that emergency medical centers of level 1, 2, 3 and PHCs will be under the purview of the network.

“The mobile app-based digital platform and command call centre will also do 24*7 monitoring of the primary hospital and triage, ambulance services, and hospitals,” it further read.

The network will take around 40,000 calls per day and a total of 3 lakh patients can be given services annually, the statement added.

