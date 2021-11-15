UP to start cow ambulance service, the first in the country, says minister

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to start an ambulance service for seriously ill cows, state dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary has said.

"Akin to the 112 emergency service number, the new service would pave the way for the speedy treatment of seriously ill cows," Chaudhary told reporters in Mathura, according to news agency PTI.

The minister said 515 ambulances are ready for the novel scheme, probably the first in the country. He said that an ambulance with a veterinary doctor and two assistants would arrive within 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service.

A call centre will be set up at Lucknow for receiving complaints, under the scheme which will begin by December, the minister said.

Chaudhary said the state's breed improvement programme will get a boost with the provision of free high-quality semen and embryo transplant technology. He added that the technology will virtually be a revolution in the state as it would convert even sterile cows into high milk yielding animals.

Chaudhary said the scheme would start as a pilot project in eight districts of the state, including Mathura.

