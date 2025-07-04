U.P. to study lead poisoning in pregnant women, kids

In a first in Uttar Pradesh, the health department and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences will conduct a study on lead poisoning among pregnant women and children. ASHA workers and ANMs will identify the people eligible for sampling. The study aims to improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups. (For representation)

“This is the first lead poisoning study project in the state. Under the project, the aim is to find out the spread of lead among population and the level of the same. It will also focus on the route for the lead poisoning,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Principal secretary (Medical Education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma will help RMLIMS to gather the necessary resources for the study. Under the ‘lead poisoning assessment project’, 20 districts will be included for the study in the first phase, and samples will be taken from pregnant women and children between 2 and 14 years. The project has been funded by the World Bank.

Even low exposure to lead is known to cause learning difficulties, behavioural issues and decreased intelligence in children.

“Teams from RMLIMS will take samples from primary health centres and urban community health centres. Along with blood, soil, drinking water, spices, cosmetics, cooking utensils and other such items will also be taken as samples for lab testing,” said Pathak.

ASHA workers and ANMs will identify the eligible people for sampling.

Districts where the project will be taken up include Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Hathras, Etah, Farukhabad, Kanpur, Banda, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Oraiyya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot and Kasganj.