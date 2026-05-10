...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP to study neighbouring states’ models to tackle human-wildlife conflict

During a consultative meeting on human-wildlife conflict mitigation held at the UP forest headquarters, officials from UP and other states, along with subject experts, scientists, researchers and representatives of institutions working in wildlife conflict management, discussed best practices and technologies being used across the country.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh forest department will study wildlife conflict management models adopted by neighbouring and other states to strengthen mitigation measures and develop long-term strategies for handling rising human-wildlife conflict incidents in the state.

Representational image (Sourced)

During a consultative meeting on human-wildlife conflict mitigation held at the UP forest headquarters, officials from UP and other states, along with subject experts, scientists, researchers and representatives of institutions working in wildlife conflict management, discussed best practices and technologies being used across the country.

V Hikali Zhimomi, principal secretary, department of environment, forest and climate change, said human-wildlife conflict remains a complex and evolving challenge with no single permanent solution. “Partnerships and shared responsibility among the government, the forest department, and local communities are absolutely essential to address this issue,” she said.

Officials discussed outcomes from Uttarakhand, including the “Living with Leopards” programme, school awareness campaigns, media workshops and community participation initiatives aimed at reducing conflict incidents. A large-scale monkey sterilisation programme currently underway in Uttarakhand and its impact on wildlife conflict management was also discussed.

 
human-wildlife conflict
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP to study neighbouring states’ models to tackle human-wildlife conflict
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP to study neighbouring states’ models to tackle human-wildlife conflict
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.