U.P. to upgrade six ITIs, make them model institutes

The state government has decided to upgrade six government Industrial Training Institutes as Lighthouse ITIs, an inspirational benchmark for other institutions to replicate.

Subhash Chandra Sharma, principal secretary, technical education, issued an order to this effect, naming the ITIs of Ayodhya, Chandauli, Basti, Naugarh in Siddharthnagar, Muzaffarnagar and Aliganj in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These lighthouse ITIs will be made clean and green campuses to conserve energy, there will be special arrangements for differently abled students, participation of industries and 100% placement will be ensured and trade, infrastructure, and training will be as per national and international standards, an official said.

“Taking an ambitious initiative in the field of vocational and technical education, we have decided to develop six model ITIs which will have the best of infrastructure, better facilities, well equipped labs, a proper placement cell, etc. In fact, the model will be such that other ITIs may replicate it,” Sharma said.

“Alongside the existing traditional courses, these ITI will run some new-age courses like drone technology, mechatronics, Internet of Things (IOT), cyber security, data science, machine learning, etc. These ITIs will be developed such that people will look up to them and these institutes will act as trendsetters,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In these lighthouse ITIs, any one or two trades will be upgraded depending on the specific skill or demand. The selection of these trades will be done after a study and consultation with experts, an official, in the know of things, said.