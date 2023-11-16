U.P. tops in issuing Ayushman cards

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in the country for issuing health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The state has so far issued more than 4,15,41,992 cards, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 3 crores 70 lakh cards. Chhattisgarh is in the third spot with 2 crores 3 lakh cards, followed by Karnataka in the fourth position with 1 crore 51 lakh cards, and Andhra Pradesh in the fifth position with 1 crore 40 lakh Ayushman cardholders.

The CEO of the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHI), Sangeeta Singh, stated that the aim is to provide free and high-quality treatment to the poor people of the state.

She further added that 70 percent of the eligible families in the state have been issued Ayushman cards. The state government has conducted special campaigns to ensure 100 percent card issuance for eligible beneficiaries. To avoid inconvenience in treatment, the government has connected 3,662 hospitals in the state with Ayushman cards, including 1,118 government hospitals and 2,544 private hospitals.

The state has spent ₹3,914 crore on treatment so far.

