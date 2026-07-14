UP transformed from ‘BIMARU’ state into India’s growth engine: Yogi

Declaring that Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a “BIMARU” state into the “growth engine of India”, chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday inaugurated the Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Expressway along with defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, describing the project as another milestone in the state’s infrastructure-led development.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurate the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway, in Unnao on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak present. (Sourced)

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Addressing the inaugural function, Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development vision launched in 2014 for the state’s transformation, saying coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state government have created world-class infrastructure that is driving investment, employment and economic growth.

“There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known as a BIMARU state. Today, it has emerged as the growth engine of India,” the CM said.

Drawing a contrast with previous governments, Yogi alleged that around a decade ago the state faced an identity crisis due to the absence of both policy and intent, and said governance was dominated by appeasement politics instead of long-term development.

Highlighting the state’s achievements, he cited the expansion of metro rail networks in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the development of the State Capital Region (SCR) linking Lucknow with Kanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur and Unnao, the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, and the growing expressway network.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi said the Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Expressway is another step towards providing world-class infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur, improve connectivity across the SCR, and boost logistics, industrial development and urban expansion in central Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi said the Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Expressway is another step towards providing world-class infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur, improve connectivity across the SCR, and boost logistics, industrial development and urban expansion in central Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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