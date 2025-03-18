UP transformed into model of excellence in health care: Govt

LUCKNOW Medical education and healthcare infrastructure have seen an unprecedented expansion as Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a model of excellence in the health sector, according to a statement issued here ahead of the BJP completing eight years in power in the state. Medical education has been made more accessible with the establishment of medical colleges in Maharajganj, Shamli, and Sambhal under the PPP (public, private partnership) model. (Pic for representation)

Increase in the number of medical colleges, MBBS and PG seats, super-speciality hospitals and research institutes, have opened new avenues for lakhs of youth, the statement said.

Medical education has been made more accessible with the establishment of medical colleges in Maharajganj, Shamli, and Sambhal under the PPP (public, private partnership) model. Currently, 5,250 MBBS seats are available in the government sector, while 6,550 are available in the private sector.

Apart from this, 350 additional seats have been added in three new medical colleges established on the PPP model. Similarly, the number of MD/MS/Diploma seats in the government sector has increased from 900 to 1,871, while 2,100 PG seats are available in the private sector. A total of 250 seats have also been added in super speciality courses, further enriching medical education in the state.

Ayurvedic college was established in Ayodhya, while a government homeopathic medical college was established in Varanasi.

Currently, the state boasts 2,110 Ayurvedic, 254 Unani, and 1,585 Homeopathic hospitals. Additionally, eight Ayurvedic colleges, two Unani colleges, nine homeopathic colleges, and their affiliated hospitals are actively operating.

The Centre for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research for Cancer has been established at the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute in Lucknow to enhance healthcare services further, said the statement.

To boost medical research and innovation, IIT-Kanpur is also establishing a School of Medical Research and Technology and a 500-bed super-speciality hospital, ushering in cutting-edge advancements in healthcare. About nursing and paramedical education, the statement said construction work has started in 25 out of the 27 approved nursing colleges in the state, while nursing and paramedical seats have been increased by 7,000 and 2,000, respectively, stated a PTI report.