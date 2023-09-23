U.P.: Two LMC men among three booked for anomalies in civic employees’ PF accounts

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Friday lodged a first information report (FIR) against three people, including two of its employees and one of UCO Bank, with Hazratganj police station for alleged anomalies in the provident fund (PF) accounts of several civic employees, senior police officials said here on Saturday.

The commissioner also directed to talk to bank authorities for departmental action against the bank employee. (For Representation)

The FIR was lodged against Manoj Kumar, a clerk in fund section of the LMC, and a retainer in the same section Anil Kumar as well UCO Bank’s dealing officer Ravi Prakash under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (for fraud), 467 (for forging documents) and 468 (for forgery to commit cheating).

The officials said the three were booked on the direction of Lucknow municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh. Earlier, he had ordered an internal inquiry into the anomalies by chief finance and accounts officer Nand Ram Kureel. The inquiry officer held these three people responsible for the financial bungling with the provident funds of several LMC employees.

The findings of the probe were later reviewed by a committee of two additional municipal commissioners Lalit Kumar and Pankaj Srivastava, who submitted their report to the municipal commissioner on September 19. On the basis of the same report, the commissioner directed the accounts section to lodge an FIR against the trio and initiate legal proceedings following which assistant accounts officer AP Tiwari lodged the FIR.

The commissioner also directed to communicate with the bank authorities for departmental action against the bank employee. “The investigation into the matter has been initiated and soon arrest is possible after collecting proper evidence against the alleged accused,” said case investigation officer sub-inspector Brijesh Kumar.