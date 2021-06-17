UP Vanmahotsava: 1.70 cr saplings to be planted along river banks

As part of state government’s target of planting 30 crore saplings this year during Vanmahotsava (forestation festival) beginning first week of July, about 1.70 crore saplings will be planted along the banks of different rivers in the state, including 57 lakh along the banks of Ganga.

According to a statement from the forest department, the aim of the drive is to safeguard river banks from erosion and also reduce evaporation of river water during summer.

The major districts that will see plantation are Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Kasganj, Farukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gazipur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Balia.

In all 17066720 saplings will be planted in these districts.

“Plant species in each district have been decided on the basis of the ecosystem and choice put up by the locals, including farmers, of the region. In all 27 departments are coordinating for the drive,” said the statement from the forest department.

Forest department will plant 10.80 crore saplings, agriculture department 2.01 crore saplings, horticulture department 1.33 crore, Panchayatiraj department 1.20 crore, revenue department 1.20 crore.

Saplings have already been prepared in the regional nurseries and would be provided to the departments according to their targets.