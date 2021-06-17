Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Vanmahotsava: 1.70 cr saplings to be planted along river banks
lucknow news

UP Vanmahotsava: 1.70 cr saplings to be planted along river banks

The aim of Vanmahotsava is to safeguard river banks from erosion and also reduce evaporation of river water during summer
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Pic for representation only

As part of state government’s target of planting 30 crore saplings this year during Vanmahotsava (forestation festival) beginning first week of July, about 1.70 crore saplings will be planted along the banks of different rivers in the state, including 57 lakh along the banks of Ganga.

According to a statement from the forest department, the aim of the drive is to safeguard river banks from erosion and also reduce evaporation of river water during summer.

The major districts that will see plantation are Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Kasganj, Farukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gazipur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Balia.

In all 17066720 saplings will be planted in these districts.

“Plant species in each district have been decided on the basis of the ecosystem and choice put up by the locals, including farmers, of the region. In all 27 departments are coordinating for the drive,” said the statement from the forest department.

Forest department will plant 10.80 crore saplings, agriculture department 2.01 crore saplings, horticulture department 1.33 crore, Panchayatiraj department 1.20 crore, revenue department 1.20 crore.

Saplings have already been prepared in the regional nurseries and would be provided to the departments according to their targets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP