UP varsities declare schedule: MCQ, OMR based exams of shorter duration for final year students

Barring a few, most state universities of Uttar Pradesh have released the schedule for the final year exams as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

They have sent the schedule to higher education department on Saturday.

According to the information provided to the department, Lucknow University will conduct multiple choice question (MCQ) based exam between August 2 and 12. The questions and duration of the exam have been reduced to minimise the possibility of Covid-19 infection during the exam. While final year students have been mandated to take exams semester and other year students will be promoted on basis of their previous semester marks.

The department has directed universities to ensure all Covid-19 protocols were followed during the exams.

Jhansi-based Bundelkhand University will hold OMR (optical mark reader) based exam of 120 minute duration for final year students anytime after July 18. Kanpur University will hold its final year exam between July 16 and August 2. The exam will be multiple choice based and of 90 minute duration.

Ram Manohar Awadh University, Ayodhya will conduct the exams between July 21 and August 18 but has not decided the pattern yet. The administration of Chaudhary Charan Singh Meerut University will conduct the exam from July 2 to August 27. The exam pattern is yet to be announced but the university has decided to hold exam for second year or second semester students who were exempted from exam due to Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Agra will conduct its final year exam after July 15 till August 31. The university is yet to announce the pattern of exam.

Purvanchal University in Jaunpur has not announced the pattern of the final year exam but will conduct the same between July 5 and August 8.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University will conduct multiple choice question based final year exam on June 27. The exam will be held in two shifts.

Chandrashekhar University in Ballia has announced to conduct written exam of 90 minute duration for final year students. The university will hold final year exam for graduate level between July 13 and 31 and postgraduate level between August 1 and 5.

In Sampurnanand Sanskrit University of Varanasi the final year exams will be conducted between July 29 and August 8. In Prof Rajendra Singh University of Prayagraj the final year exam will be conducted from July 10 to 31.

Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has also announced to conduct written exam of 90 minute duration for final year student from July 15 to August 4. RML Law University is conducting online exams and has announced to collate results by end of this month.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Siddharth University in Siddharthnagar district and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi are yet to announce the pattern and dates for the final year exams.