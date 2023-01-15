U.P. weavers to get state grant for solar power plants to run looms

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government will give financial aid to weavers in the state to set up solar power plants to run their looms.

This would mean they would no longer be dependent on conventional electricity supply and would not face hardships due to increase in electricity rates, said a government statement.

With this initiative of the state government, the textile industry is set to grow in UP, while profits of the weavers will increase as they would save on power cost.

Women weavers would also be given special benefits, said the statement.

The UP government’s initiative will help thousands of weavers of Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is famous across the world for its Banarasi sarees. However, power outage sometimes affects production and subsequently the weavers’ income.

Arun Kumar Kuril, assistant commissioner of handloom and textile industries of Varanasi Zone, as quoted in the statement, said that the grants would be made available under the Chief Minister’s Weaver Solar Energy Scheme. For general power-loom weavers, the government will give 50 % of the total cost of the solar plant. The remaining 50 % or additional amount will be borne by the beneficiary himself or by taking loan from the bank.

On the other hand, the state government will give a grant of 75 % of the cost of a solar power plant to the SC/ST power-loom weavers while 25 per cent cost will be borne by the beneficiary himself, or by taking a loan from the bank.

Solar power plants with a capacity of up to 10 KW will be proposed by the approved zonal level committee while those above 10 KW will be proposed by the state level committee, as per the statement.

Arun Kumar Kuril said in the statement that at least 10 % women weavers would also be given the benefit of the scheme.

A total of 2, 50,000 power-loom units are running in Uttar Pradesh, through which 5,50,000 weavers are earning their living.

UPNEDA has been made the executive body for the Chief Minister’s Weaver Solar Energy Scheme.