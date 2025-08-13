UP will have an active role in medical tourism, pharma output: Brajesh Pathak

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that super speciality hospitals and trauma centres will be set up in every division, with disease surveillance systems to tackle ailments like diabetes, hypertension and cancer, alongside awareness drives on health risks from climate change. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said healthcare services have seen remarkable progress, with 80 medical colleges, AIIMS in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur and more than 5,250 MBBS seats. (File Photo)

“Developed India 2047 isn’t limited to infrastructure, but includes health of every citizen. Not just in health, UP will become number one in every sector,” he said while presenting the ‘Health Vision Document’ during a historic 24-hour debate on ‘Vision 2047’ on the third day of the UP Assembly’s Monsoon Session.

“Healthcare services have seen remarkable progress, with 80 medical colleges, AIIMS in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur and more than 5,250 MBBS seats,” he said.

“Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 5.5 crore health cards have been made. Mosquito-borne diseases have been brought under control and the target is to completely eradicate TB, malaria and water-borne diseases. Before 2017, UP’s infrastructure and law and order were in disarray, with serious crimes enjoying political protection. Today, the state boasts the most expressways in the country, four-lane road links to all 75 districts and improved power supply across all regions compared to just five districts earlier,” he said.

Presenting the action plan of the government’s vision, achievements, policy priorities for 2027-2030-2047 for health department, the deputy CM informed the House that the Prime Minister has clarified in the context of Developed India 2047 that the path to reach this goal is through minimum government interference, maximum ease and a healthy India.

He informed that the National Health Policy 2017’s quality health services for all without financial hardship and prevention-oriented primary care are the pivot of government’s policies.

Giving information about the targets till 2027, the deputy CM said that treatment security will be provided to every family, e-KYC of 100% eligible families in PMJAY, gold card distribution, fraud risk monitoring at the state level and integration of helpline will be done.

Promotion of digitalisation in the field of health, biomedical lab network in all Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, public health laboratories will also be strengthened.

Sharing measurable targets for 2030, Pathak said: “More attention will be paid to disease control, quality of medical education and reduction of maternal-infant mortality rate. UP will have an active role in medical tourism, pharma production, biotech innovation in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s One Earth, One Health vision. There will be emphasis on public participation and good governance.”