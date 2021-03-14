IND USA
UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police
UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police

the men, who were acquainted with the woman offered her a lift to her home when she was mistakenly left behind while she was carrying 'kanwar' with her husband in Harduaganj, police said.
ANI, Aligarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:07 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday filed an FIR against two accused of allegedly raping a woman in Aligarh district.

According to Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aligarh, the men, who were acquainted with the woman offered her a lift to her home when she was mistakenly left behind while she was carrying 'kanwar' with her husband in Harduaganj.

"Yesterday a woman filed a complaint that she and her husband were participating in 'kanwar', and she was left behind. She saw two men from her locality on a motorbike. They offered her a lift till home and she took it. But instead of taking her home, they took her somewhere else, and after a day released her," he said.

"She lodged a rape complaint yesterday (Friday). We have formed two teams to investigate the matter. The woman has also been sent for medical examination. The teams are sent to arrest both accused," the SSP added.

He informed that further probe in the case is underway.

UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police

the men, who were acquainted with the woman offered her a lift to her home when she was mistakenly left behind while she was carrying 'kanwar' with her husband in Harduaganj, police said.
