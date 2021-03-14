UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police
Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday filed an FIR against two accused of allegedly raping a woman in Aligarh district.
According to Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aligarh, the men, who were acquainted with the woman offered her a lift to her home when she was mistakenly left behind while she was carrying 'kanwar' with her husband in Harduaganj.
"Yesterday a woman filed a complaint that she and her husband were participating in 'kanwar', and she was left behind. She saw two men from her locality on a motorbike. They offered her a lift till home and she took it. But instead of taking her home, they took her somewhere else, and after a day released her," he said.
"She lodged a rape complaint yesterday (Friday). We have formed two teams to investigate the matter. The woman has also been sent for medical examination. The teams are sent to arrest both accused," the SSP added.
He informed that further probe in the case is underway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Must prepare students for tough competition': Adityanath
- Adityanath said while primary school students are being promoted without an exam, their foundations must be strengthened.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP ATS arrest 2 Bangladesh nationals staying illegally in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LU alumna wins Sahitya Akademi Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cop humiliated rape survivor’s father before a truck hit, killed him: Family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark
- While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
- Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
- The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox