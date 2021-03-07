UP woman files rape case after 27 years

Twenty seven years after she was allegedly raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, a 40-year-old woman lodged an FIR against the accused after her son enquired about his father’s name, the police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in the city at a relative’s house. One Naki Hasan, who lived in the complainant’s locality, entered the house when she was alone and raped her, superintendent of police (City) Sanjay Kumar told news agency PTI. The complainant has also accused Hasan’s younger brother, Guddu, of raping her, Kumar added.

The survivor’s family members came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman. “The family decided not to pursue the case. So, she was sent to live with another relative where she gave birth to a son. The child was later given up for adoption,” the relative added.

Years later, the two were united. The survivor decided to pursue the case on the insistence of her son, the relative said. “Her son is very supportive of her and he encouraged the woman to lodge a complaint.”

Kumar said the police are investigating the case and will conduct a DNA test of the complainant’s son.

Senior advocate IB Singh said there is statute of limitation in rape cases. “In case of rape, there is no statute of limitation. Delay in lodging a complaint can be a reason for disbelief but it cannot be a ground to prevent lodging an FIR or for a police investigation.”