Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP woman files rape case after 27 years
lucknow news

UP woman files rape case after 27 years

The survivor’s family members came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:36 AM IST
According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in the city at a relative’s house.(HT file photo)

Twenty seven years after she was allegedly raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, a 40-year-old woman lodged an FIR against the accused after her son enquired about his father’s name, the police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in the city at a relative’s house. One Naki Hasan, who lived in the complainant’s locality, entered the house when she was alone and raped her, superintendent of police (City) Sanjay Kumar told news agency PTI. The complainant has also accused Hasan’s younger brother, Guddu, of raping her, Kumar added.

The survivor’s family members came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman. “The family decided not to pursue the case. So, she was sent to live with another relative where she gave birth to a son. The child was later given up for adoption,” the relative added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP

Free entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

SP to initiate 'cycle yatra' against BJP's 'oppression' of Azam Khan

3-year-old girl dies due to medical negligence in Prayagraj, UP initiates probe

Years later, the two were united. The survivor decided to pursue the case on the insistence of her son, the relative said. “Her son is very supportive of her and he encouraged the woman to lodge a complaint.”

Kumar said the police are investigating the case and will conduct a DNA test of the complainant’s son.

Senior advocate IB Singh said there is statute of limitation in rape cases. “In case of rape, there is no statute of limitation. Delay in lodging a complaint can be a reason for disbelief but it cannot be a ground to prevent lodging an FIR or for a police investigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP