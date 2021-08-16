Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP woman set afire after filing molestation complaint against neighbour, dies

The UP Police have arrested the 50 year old mother of the accused following a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased woman.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Following the death of the 30-year old woman, police have added murder charge against the mother of the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-year-old woman who was set on fire on Sunday, allegedly by the family members of a man she had accused of molestation, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Jhansi on Monday, police officials confirmed. The woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district had sustained over 90% burn injuries.

Mahoba’s superintendent of police (SP) Sudha Singh said it all started with the deceased woman lodging an FIR on Saturday, alleging she had been assaulted and molested by her neighbour. “On Saturday, she (the victim) registered a case against her neighbour for beating and molesting her. The accused was taken into custody,” the SP said.

The SP added that the angry parents of the accused neighbour poured kerosene on the complainant and set her afire in retaliation. “I spoke to the woman and she told us that the parents of the accused had set her afire after finding her alone in a field, where she had gone to relieve herself on Sunday morning.”

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kul Pahad police station, Mahendra Pratap Singh said that the woman was taken to a medical college in the adjoining Jhansi district and the police have arrested the 50 year old mother of the accused following a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased. The complaint has not named the husband, the police officer said.

Following the death of the 30-year old woman, police have added murder charge against the mother of the accused. The deceased was mother of three children and her husband works in a factory in Gujarat.

