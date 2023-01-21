Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP women activists demand sacking of wrestling body chief

Published on Jan 21, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Women’s organisations and social workers from Uttar Pradesh voice their support for the ongoing protest by women wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks to the media accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment during a protest against Wrestling Federation of India, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh are also seen. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A number of women’s organisations and social workers from Uttar Pradesh voiced their support for the ongoing protest by women wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, and demanded that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh, who was accused of sexual misconduct, be immediately removed from the position.

The joint statement issued by Indian Women’s Federation, All India Democratic Women’s Association, All India Progressive Women’s Association, National Alliance of People’s Movement and Sanjhi Duniya, among others, said the incidents of harassment of women players were shameful. “Recently a minister in the Haryana government was also accused of harassment by women players. But the state government did not take any action,” it read further.

“In a patriarchal society, it is a difficult journey for women and young girls to leave home and become sportspersons. If such incidents happen, families will be scared to send their girls into sports,” read the statement.

