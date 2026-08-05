Upbeat Opposition goes full throttle in Uttar Pradesh assembly, Samajwadi Party MLA suspended

When the House assembled at 11am, Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey demanded a discussion on the Ram temple donation issue but Mahana rejected the request stating that it was not under the rules quoted by the Leader of the Opposition. Soon, SP MLAs rushed into the Well of the House, shouting slogans.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath could not complete his speech in the House as speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Seeing an opportunity to put the government on the backfoot, Samajwadi Party members disrupted House proceedings, demanding a discussion on the Ram temple donation theft.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the alleged Ram temple donation theft case on the second day of the Monsoon session on Tuesday. The Samajwadi Party, which appeared upbeat after raising this and the Gen Z protests in Parliament earlier with its ally the Congress, sought to corner the BJP-led NDA government in Uttar Pradesh during the legislative assembly’s Monsoon session.

Amid the uproar, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the ₹59,019.54 crore supplementary budget. Even as the SP and Congress MLAs continued to shout slogans, chief minister Yogi Adityanath rose from the seat to counter the Opposition attack.

The SP MLAs started shouting slogans at high pitch in a bid to disrupt the chief minister’s speech.

The speaker objected when SP MLA Sachin Yadav waved a photo of the chief minister. Mahana ordered that Yadav will be suspended for the entire Monsoon session.

The floor of the House virtually turned into a battle zone as SP MLAs grappled with a battery of marshals who tried to move Sachin Yadav out of the House. Some SP MLAs formed a human chain around Yadav, forcing the marshals to retreat.

Mahana warned that he will take the matter to the ethics committee to get the membership of the SP MLA terminated.

The BJP MLAs also rose from their seats and started shouting slogans against the SP.

The situation in the assembly became tense when several BJP MLAs started moving toward the Well of the House and came face to face with the SP MLAs.

The SP MLAs continued sloganeering, forcing the speaker to adjourn the proceedings for the day. Amid the pandemonium, the chief minister moved outside the assembly.

The SP MLAs sat on the floor of the House in solidarity with Sachin Yadav who staged a sit-in outside. On the request of Mata Prasad Pandey, the SP MLAs called off the protest later.