UPBTVP, culture dept prepare for a grand Braj Rangotsav

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad ( UPBTVP) and culture department have started preparations to organise a grand Rangotsav (Holi) in Mathura . Lathmar Holi of Barsana. (HT FILE)

Minister of culture Jaiveer Singh said, “Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan is a lively celebration, deeply woven into the fabric of the region’s cultural and religious history. Rooted in the tales of Lord Krishna’s early life spent in Vrindavan, the festivities here are a kaleidoscope of unique rituals and joyous gatherings that attract people from around the globe. The state government has established basic facilities in Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana to attract domestic and international tourists. The aim is to draw maximum tourists from across the world to watch Holi celebrations in Mathura-Vrindavan and Barsana.”

He said, “The festival spans 40 days, but the true enthusiasm builds up a week before Holi. The festivities commence with Barsana’s Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi and the state government is fully prepared for its successful execution.”

The minister said that the Holi of Braj had special significance as it was associated with Lord Krishna. The Braj region, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, Nandgaon and Barsana, was known for its unique Holi celebrations which would be showcased by the department to attract tourism.

An official of the tourism department said, “The vibrant Lathmar Holi celebrated in Barsana near Mathura can be a big money spinner as well as a big advertisement of Indian culture. This playful affair involves women chasing men with sticks, symbolizing the spirited and teasing love shared between Lord Krishna and the Gopis. It’s a lively spectacle, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Holi in this region, while Mathura and Vrindavan are renowned for their grand Holi processions featuring idols of Lord Krishna and Radha. These processions, accompanied by lively music and fanfare, will traverse through the streets, creating a visual spectacle would captivate both locals and visitors alike.We are preparing exactly for that.”

Principal secretary, culture and tourism, Mukesh Meshram said, “ The department is planning to organise this festival perfectly, not only in Barsana, Mathura and Vrindavan but also at important temples like the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, where devotees and tourists converge to take part in the festivities. Here, colours become a medium of expression for Lord Krishna , accompanied by devotional songs, dance and an overall divine ambiance.”

The traditional Phoolon Wali Holi, in which flowers replace coloured powders will also be organised for foreign guests. This elegant tradition sees devotees and visitors joyously throwing flower petals at each other, transforming the celebration into a fragrant and visually stunning experience.

The department is also planning culinary delights with special Holi sweets and dishes. From the iconic gujiya to thandai, a traditional drink that adds a refreshing touch, various regional delicacies would contribute to the gastronomic richness of the celebration.