UPCET: Applications for admission in PG courses open from today

A meeting of the Central Admission Committee of Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test-(UPCET) 2021 was held under the chairmanship of AKTU vice-chancellor, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, on Thursday.

During the meeting, UPCET coordinator Dr Arun Tiwari said, “Online application is opened for admission in MTech, MPharm, MURP, MArch and MDes from June 25 (evening). Interested candidates can submit the application form available on the university website aktu.ac.in.”

The last date to apply online is July 15 and the date of online entrance examination of MTech, MPharm, MURP, MArch and MDes is proposed to be August 8, he said.

Tiwari said that the admissions for BTech, BArch would be done through JEE Mains while the admission in courses like B Pharm, BHMCT, BFA, BFAD, BDes, BiVac, MCA etc. would be done through UPCET-2021 conducted by NTA.

He informed that soon the detailed procedure and timetable of counselling would be made available for the candidates on the website of UPCET-2021.

Among others those attended the meeting were Kripa Sankar Singh, special secretary, technical education, Pro VC of AKTU, Prof Vineet Kansal, registrar Nand Lal Singh, finance officer GP Singh, coordinator Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari, deputy coordinator Dr Pushkar Tripathi and other members.