Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPCET: Applications for admission in PG courses open from today
lucknow news

UPCET: Applications for admission in PG courses open from today

The last date to apply online is July 15 and the date of online entrance examination of MTech, MPharm, MURP, MArch and MDes is proposed to be August 8
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:22 PM IST
HT Image

A meeting of the Central Admission Committee of Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test-(UPCET) 2021 was held under the chairmanship of AKTU vice-chancellor, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, on Thursday.

During the meeting, UPCET coordinator Dr Arun Tiwari said, “Online application is opened for admission in MTech, MPharm, MURP, MArch and MDes from June 25 (evening). Interested candidates can submit the application form available on the university website aktu.ac.in.”

The last date to apply online is July 15 and the date of online entrance examination of MTech, MPharm, MURP, MArch and MDes is proposed to be August 8, he said.

Tiwari said that the admissions for BTech, BArch would be done through JEE Mains while the admission in courses like B Pharm, BHMCT, BFA, BFAD, BDes, BiVac, MCA etc. would be done through UPCET-2021 conducted by NTA.

He informed that soon the detailed procedure and timetable of counselling would be made available for the candidates on the website of UPCET-2021.

Among others those attended the meeting were Kripa Sankar Singh, special secretary, technical education, Pro VC of AKTU, Prof Vineet Kansal, registrar Nand Lal Singh, finance officer GP Singh, coordinator Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari, deputy coordinator Dr Pushkar Tripathi and other members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP