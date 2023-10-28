U.P.CM: Destitute women’s pension to be increased

letters@htlive.com

Kanpur: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced in Auraiya on Saturday that the monthly pension to destitute women would be increased from ₹1,000 in the near future and added that without giving respect to half of the population (women) the development plans would remain incomplete. He also inaugurated projects worth ₹688 crore and gave away 1001 sewing machines to women at a separate event. In Kanpur, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth ₹501 crore.

The CM’s announcement to increase destitute women’s pension is in line with the party’s pre-poll promise as in its 2022 Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, the BJP had promised to raise the amount for destitute women to ₹1,500. UP ministers, including cabinet minister for women and child development Baby Rani Maurya and minister of state Pratibha Shukla said they weren’t aware as to when the amount would be raised. However, both said since the chief minister had announced, the promise was sure to be kept.

In Kanpur, while addressing a Dalit convention, Yogi said that the previous state governments were hesitant to hold recitation of Ramayan in temples on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti for fear of losing votes. He said earlier there were no events to mark the Jayanti of Maharishi Valmiki who made Lord Ram known to the world. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effective work and said under his leadership the Ramayan was being recited in temples and the Ram temple was being constructed in Ayodhya.

The chief minister stressed on Valmiki’s contribution in acquainting the world with Lord Ram and criticised the previous governments for dividing society on the lines of castes and regions.

“We are taking everyone along; all of us have come to Kanpur to unite everyone,” he said, assuring that the sanitation workers would receive a guaranteed minimum wages and would not be exploited any more.

Pointing out the dedication of the BJP towards the Dalit community, he said Asim Arun was a commissioner of police and today he was a minister in his cabinet. Rahul Bachcha Sonkar was now an MLA and Swapnil Varun was chairman of the district panchayat.

“I would say once it holds onto something, the BJP never let it go,” he said, mentioning the construction of the grand memorial of Sant Ravidas.

Referring to the death of 26 people in an unfortunate mishap last year, the chief minister said a new township had been established for affected families in the name of Maharshi Ved Vyas.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party without naming it, Yogi said the Kannauj Medical College was named after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar but the name was changed and the plaque shattered.

“Some people and bodies work for erasure of Ambedkar’s name. They say one thing and do another,” he said, adding, “the double engine government and every worker of the BJP stand with the Dalit community.”

He said Kanpur was once called an emerging city and counted among the economically prosperous cities. But the previous governments left it in disarray. Now the city was witnessing swift operation of Kanpur metro and transformation into defence manufacturing hub.

“Several new projects worth ₹38000 crore are actively underway. Our government is committed to revitalising Kanpur and Bundelkhand , positioning Kanpur as a central point for economic development,” he said. He also announced a new industrial city near Kanpur that would provide employment opportunities in Kanpur -Bundelkhand region and said it would be a game changer.

In Auraiya, he said Diwali held special importance, as from this day onwards, every household and place of worship in the state would be part of Deepotsav. He stressed the need for this programme to continue until Lord Shri Ram was enshrined in his grand temple, currently under construction in Ayodhya.

“As soon as the Prime Minister completes the inauguration ceremony on January 22, the following day, arrangements will be made to take devotees of Lord Ram from different districts to visit the temple for darshan,” he said.

