UPERC may not revise power tariff for fourth consecutive year

The Uttar Pradesh Regulatory Commission (UPERC), which may issue the power tariff order for the year 2023-24 by the weekend after a prolonged exercise, is unlikely to make any tariff revision despite discoms’ demand, people in the know of things said.

UPERC has been insisting that discoms should increase their income, improve their efficiency by reducing line losses, and not through tariff increases that unnecessarily burdened consumers discouraging them to use electricity. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

“There may be no power tariff hike for the fourth consecutive year in Uttar Pradesh,” they said.

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) proposed an average 20% power tariff increase to meet its expenditures during the current financial year. But the commission is said to have seen no merit in the demand for a tariff increase.

The regulator has been insisting that discoms should increase their income, improve their efficiency by reducing line losses, and not through tariff increases that unnecessarily burdened consumers discouraging them to use electricity.

The UPERC is said to have prepared the tariff order that has been signed by the chairman and the members. The regulator may issue the same on Friday.

“Chairman RP Singh will be leaving for Varanasi for two-three days on Friday in the afternoon to attend a Forum of Regulators’ meeting there and the member (legal) is going on leave for two weeks from May 27. Hence, the chances are that the tariff may be announced on Friday in the forenoon,” they said.

In 2022, the commission not only made no tariff hike for the year but also sought to lessen burden on consumers by eliminating the highest tariff slabs in respect of all categories, including urban and rural domestic consumers.

This year too, the commission may further rationalise tariff, announce some incentive for promotion of green energy, apart from taking some tough stand on the unmetered and unaccounted for power supply being used by state’s power employees and pensioners, in violation of the commission’s previous directives.

