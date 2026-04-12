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UP govt schools get autonomy to create timetables focused on core subjects, digital learning

As per the new guidelines, school heads will prepare class-wise and subject-wise timetables based on teacher availability and the need to complete the prescribed curriculum within the stipulated time.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The basic education department has granted autonomy to government-run primary, upper primary and composite schools to prepare timetables based on certain guidelines issued by the department. This move aims to streamline academic activities and ensure timely syllabus completion for the 2026–27 session, an official said.

For representation only

In an official communication dated April 10, director general school education Monica Rani directed all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) to ensure implementation of the revised norms in primary, upper primary and composite schools under the basic education council. The directive refers to earlier government orders and the recently released academic calendar for 2026–27, which sets month-wise syllabus completion targets along with academic and co-curricular activities.

As per the new guidelines, school heads will prepare class-wise and subject-wise timetables based on teacher availability and the need to complete the prescribed curriculum within the stipulated time. Each class period will be 40 minutes, during which teachers are expected to revise previous lessons, conduct effective teaching and summarise key points at the end.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt schools get autonomy to create timetables focused on core subjects, digital learning
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt schools get autonomy to create timetables focused on core subjects, digital learning
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