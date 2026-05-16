Uphold ‘nation first’ spirit, support PM’s call to conserve fuel: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to uphold the spirit of “nation first” and support the fuel conservation appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary expenditure in order to protect the country’s economy from the impact of global fuel disruptions. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public event in Maharajganj district on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

In addition, he said a single vote cast for the right candidate can lead to development but when given along the lines of caste, region and dynasticism, it will give rise to the rule of mafia.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering in Nautanwa town of Maharajganj district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹208 crore.

“The government is suffering losses worth thousands of crores every day. This loss belongs to the nation, and by nation, we mean the people. Therefore, every citizen must stand with the government and the country,” he said. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre on Friday.

Targeting the Opposition parties, Adityanath accused them of attempting to create confusion during a sensitive period and urged people not to be influenced by “negative narratives”.

Referring to the global fuel and gas crisis, he said, “Several countries across the world are witnessing manifold increases in diesel, petrol and LPG prices, but India has managed to keep them under control so far. We must not fall prey to the Opposition’s negative politics. If a decision is taken in the national interest, we must stand firmly with Prime Minister Modi ji because nothing is above the nation.”

“If there is a school bus operating, then do not use your own vehicle to drop your children off at school; just use the school bus. We have to face the crisis together with the spirit of nation first,” he said.

Highlighting concerns over fertiliser supply, the chief minister appealed to farmers to cooperate with the administration. He said compost prepared at cow shelters should be promoted and it should be ensured that the fertiliser allotted to Maharajganj reaches only the farmers of the district. He also warned against black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers.

He further said, “I would like to appeal to all jewellers and bullion traders as well. As the prime minister has rightly said that instead of importing gold from abroad, we need to focus our attention on repairing, restoring and remodelling the gold that is already present within our own homes. If we all work in this direction, save our own money as well as the nation’s wealth, we can utilise these savings to help our country emerge stronger from this global crisis.”

He further claimed that the transformation of Uttar Pradesh can be observed today, as before 2017, youth in the state faced a crisis of ‘identity’.

“As of today, Uttar Pradesh stands as the state boasting the finest infrastructure across India. It accounts for a 60% share of the country’s expressways. It is the state operating the highest number of airports in India. It is the state running the most extensive metro networks in the nation. UP is the state emerging as the fastest-growing economy within India,” the chief minister said.

“Your single vote is working to bring about a transformative makeover -- converting the Gorakhpur-Sonauli route into a four-lane highway. This is the power of your vote. When cast in the right place, it leads to development, ensures security,” he further said.

He claimed that when the same vote follows divisions based on caste, region or dynastic politics, it gives rise to a culture of mafia rule.

“It breeds anarchy and hooliganism. The malicious trend of encroaching upon the lands of the poor and on public properties originates from precisely this source. The ‘double engine’ government has put an end to it,” Adityanath said.

Referring to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath questioned if the Congress, SP or BSP could have accomplished the task of constructing it.

“That is precisely why the people of West Bengal have now uprooted this obstacle as well. They, too, asserted that if Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are reaping the benefits of a ‘double engine’ government, then Bengal shall reap them too,” he added.

During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated 37 development projects worth

₹36.80 crore and laid the foundation stones for 42 other projects estimated at ₹171.52 crore. The projects are related to roads, drinking water, healthcare, civic infrastructure and rural development.

(With agency inputs)