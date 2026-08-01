UPITS-2026 a key step towards trillion-dollar economy goal: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the five -day UP International Trade Show (UPITS)-2026 to be held from September 25-29 at India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all departments to complete preparations in a time-bound manner. (FILE PHOTO)

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The fourth edition of the event is expected to see the signing of over 4,000 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with a proposed value exceeding ₹3,200 crore and business enquiries worth over ₹13,500 crore.

This year’s theme is: “UP for Global Growth: Innovation, Manufacturing and Exports.”

Calling the trade show an important step towards achieving the goal of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a USD 1-trillion economy, the chief minister asked all departments to complete preparations in a time-bound manner.

The state government has set a target of participation by more than 2,400 exhibitors, over 1.50 lakh registered business-to-business (B2B) buyers, more than 4.50 lakh business-to-consumer (B2C) visitors and over 550 international buyers from 85 countries.

Adityanath directed that active dialogue be established with Singapore, Oman, Austria, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and Russia, among other countries, to ensure their maximum participation.

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{{^usCountry}} Major sectors, including One District One Product (ODOP), One District One Cuisine (ODOC), MSMEs, electronics and IT, defence and aerospace, agriculture and allied sectors, tourism, renewable energy, automobiles and electric vehicles, will be showcased during the event, officials informed the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Major sectors, including One District One Product (ODOP), One District One Cuisine (ODOC), MSMEs, electronics and IT, defence and aerospace, agriculture and allied sectors, tourism, renewable energy, automobiles and electric vehicles, will be showcased during the event, officials informed the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister told officials that expert discussions should be organised during knowledge sessions on Artificial Intelligence and cybercrime, electronics manufacturing, banking and finance, solid waste management, new labour codes, food processing policy, road safety, e-commerce, global free trade agreements, MSMEs and other contemporary subjects.

“Alongside business activities, Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage should also become an identity of the event,” he said.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police commissioner, who joined the meeting virtually, informed the chief minister about preparations being made for traffic management, parking, VIP movement, security arrangements and public convenience during the event.

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The chief minister also reviewed the progress of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Area Development Scheme.

He was informed that an Expression of Interest (EOI) for this ambitious scheme was issued on May 27 in which BVG Group, TCS and Hiranandani Group have shown interest.