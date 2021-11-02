UPPCB asks district authorities to keep tabs on air pollution during festivities

From spraying water on roads during peak traffic hours and open construction sites to ensuring closure of polluting industrial units, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has written to district authorities on Monday asking them to follow measures and keep tabs on air quality during the festive season.

In the past couple of years, the air quality of the Uttar Pradesh had turned severe during festivities partly because of increased human activities and bursting of crackers.

Taking note of this, the district authorities have been asked to ensure that pollution levels in the respective districts are under check during the festivities.

As part of the efforts, the state government has already banned regular crackers in the state following orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT). The UPPCB has also served notices to over 90 industrial units found violating pollution norms in the state in October and put in place a robust mechanisms to identify places recording high air pollution.

In the state capital, while UPPCB is monitoring air pollution data, Lucknow Municipal Corporation has deployed road water sprinklers and humidifiers to wet major roads during peak traffic hours.

“All these methods have proved to be effective and we have managed to keep the AQI (Air Quality Index) in Lucknow below 300 mark. Will be continue these efforts and make them more effective in coming days,” said member secretary of UPPCB Ajay Sharma.

Amidst these efforts, the AQI levels in UP cities reflected a slight increase on Tuesday.

Ghaziabad, Hapur and Noida recorded AQI above 300 mark which is categorised as very poor as per data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Agra, Bulandshahar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Moradabad recorded AQI in range of 201 to 300 which is considered poor.