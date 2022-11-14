Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPCB notice for high AQI in Lucknow’s forest, industrial areas

Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:33 AM IST

UPPCB notice for high AQI in Lucknow’s forest, industrial areas (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued notices to general manager, District Industries Center, district agriculture officer and district forest officer of Avadh forest division for negligence in reducing air pollution levels in forest and industrial areas of the state capital.

Regional officer, UPPCB, Dr UC Shukla said, “Waste (mostly leaves and twigs) in the Kukrail forest area was reportedly burnt by the forest department staff. During last few days, when Kukrail’s air quality index (AQI) had increased rapidly and during a UPPCB inspection, some leaves were found burnt. Being a forest area, the AQI is expected to be less than the rest of the places. Due to this, a notice has been issued to the DFO and he has been asked to ban burning of forest waste by the staff.”

“Similarly, there are complaints of continuous stubble burning in different areas of Lucknow. Hence, a notice is served to the district agriculture officer, to check stubble burning. In the DM’s meeting, directives were issued for not allowing stubble burning in the area,” he said.

Dr. Shukla said pollution is high in Talkatora Industrial Area and so a notice has been served to take immediate steps to check the pollution in industrial areas of Lucknow.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has already decided to use smoke guns for reducing pollution levels in selected areas of the city. Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “LMC will use smoke guns to bring down the pollution levels in the city.”

