UPPCB to focus more on dust control audit of construction sites

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has asked its officials to scale up physical verification of data from construction sites provided by contracting agencies during self-declaration in ‘dust control audits’, which aim to keep pollution levels down during construction activities. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The self-audit of dust generating projects such as buildings, roads, industrial constructions and infrastructure facilities was launched three years ago to “institutionalise the self-monitoring regime for control of air pollution in Uttar Pradesh”.

“Officials have been asked to visit construction sites and match the self-declared data with the actual situation on the spot. Last week, we imposed a heavy fine on a defaulter...” said Ajay Sharma, UPPCB member-secretary.

The self-declaration part of the audit includes mandatory and desirable actions to be taken up for dust control. It guides project proponents for control of dust on one hand and facilitates effective compliance of environmental norms on the other.

Also, the state has to file an affidavit with the Supreme Court by November 7 on measures taken to reduce air pollution.

Uttar Pradesh is closely monitoring the air pollution levels in cities, particularly those falling in the NCR region, and is also working to upscale a level higher than GRAP-III, which is presently being implemented.

A day ago, the Air Quality Management Committee directed officials of 20 departments in 17 non-attainment cities to keep tab of activities that result in air pollution.

The UPPCB is also consulting the meteorological department to assess pollution levels in the near future. On the latter’s advice, further action might be suggested by the UPPCB, said officials.

