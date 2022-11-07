UPPCL chief seeks info on staffers suspended, reinstated since April

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has sought detailed information on the suspension and reinstation of personnel under all the five discoms during last seven months after he received complaints that suspensions in many cases were revoked too soon without any valid reason, people aware of the development said.

On Saturday Devraj again suspended the two engineers who were earlier suspended by the Lucknow discom management in the Levana hotel fire case but were reinstated soon. In his order, he said that the Lucknow discom management bypassed some important points during pre-suspension inquiry against the two engineers. Both the engineers were reinstated only a week back.

In the order, the UPPCL chairman has asked discom MDs to provide all the details pertaining to personnel suspended and reinstated since April 1, 2022 on a proforma sent to them. Orders have been sent to MDs of all the five discoms-Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Kesco.

The information sought include name of the official under whose orders the personnel was suspended, his present post, date of suspension and date of reinstation, besides detailed information about the status of disciplinary action taken against the suspended engineer/employee.

A UPPCL official who did not wish to be identified said that the many complaints were being received that discoms were not following due process for reinstation of suspended staff raising question mark over the action.

“Once all the details are received from discoms, the chairman will review each and every case of suspension and reinstation and pass further orders accordingly,” he said.